Home appliance company Equator sets up Indian headquarters at Pune

Equator Advanced Appliances, one of USA’s leading home appliance companies, has announced the opening of its new Indian headquarters in Pune.
Established in 1991, the brand offers a wide array of products both in the commercial and household segments. The company aims to soon set up a manufacturing facility in India to further strengthen their supply chain across Tier 2 cities in addition to the major metro hubs, the company said in a press statement.
The company has launched its Super Combo Washer Dryer with 100 per cent ‘Drying Feature’ for the Indian market, owing to the increasing demand for home appliances in India. Venturing into the Indian market, the company aims to become a market leader with the introduction of its proprietary Dual Venting technology. The company has customised the US technology with features apt for the Indian consumer needs.
Atul Vir, CEO and Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances Pvt. Ltd,. said in a press statement, “We are targeting 10 per cent market share in five years. We plan to strengthen our presence across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India through an Omnichannel route. We have a pipeline of new products to launch in the coming months and will continue to broaden our portfolio across the appliance category in the country.”
Talking about its global expansion plans, he said, “We are aiming to become one of the global market leaders in the home appliance sector and will soon be expanding to UAE, Europe, Singapore, Australia, and Japan besides India.”
Super Combo 5000 CV will be available for sale across major offline and online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall, TataCliq, Shopclues, Snapdeal, and Reliance Digital.
