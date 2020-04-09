Honda 2Wheelers announces measures to support dealer partners

Should you lock in to the new Evoque?
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday announced a set of relief measures designed to support sales and service of its business partners amid the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Honda’s slew of measures include advance payments of incentives and reimbursements across the three functions - sales, service and spare parts, buy-back of unsold BS-IV inventory with a dealers, especially in the Delhi NCR area, besides bearing the interest cost of BS-VI inventory (physical and transit) with dealers for the 21 days of nationwide lockdown, the company said in a statement.
Covid19 has severely impacted the business continuity of dealer partners, who were already under pressure due to the 16-month-long demand slowdown, it noted.
“In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India has extended an exhaustive financial support package for its dealers. The support package will effectively provide immediate liquidity to our dealer partners and we are confident that it will comprehensively ease their business continuity anxiety and improve cash flow. Honda shall also bear the interest cost of the BS-VI vehicles inventory at all its dealers for the entire 21-day lockdown period,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.
Honda had earlier announced a two-month extension on free service and warranty scheduled during the lockdown period (March 15 to April 15). Honda had also released payments amounting to around Rs 1,700 croreto all its suppliers, dealers and service providers on time. This eased the liquidity crunch that its business partners faced due to the sudden lockdown, and helped them in payment of March salaries to their workforce and vendors, it said.
