Honda drives in City e:HEV at Rs 19.5 lakh

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the new City e:HEV priced at Rs 19,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with strong hybrid electric technology and features Honda’s unique self-charging and efficient two-motor electric hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine.

It has a fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l (under test conditions) and ultra-low emissions, the company said. Honda has also introduced its advanced intelligent safety technology “Honda Sensing” for the first time in India with the new City e:HEV.

The company has reiterated its global vision to realise carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050.

“Today, we embark on our electrification journey in India, with the launch of the New City e:HEV, reaffirming our commitment to bringing the best and most meaningful technologies to the country. The tremendous response received on the unveil of the model last month reflects the acceptance of the strong hybrid technology in the mainstream segment,” Takuya Tsumura, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCIL said.

The New City e:HEV offers many firsts in the segment, in line with the legacy of Honda City – setting benchmarks for the industry with each introduction, he said.

“We believe that this self-charging hybrid electric model, which comes with an advanced intelligent suite of safety technologies, Honda Sensing, will help customers make a smooth transition towards an electrified future,” he added.

The e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. to enhance the connected car experience. Honda Connect also works with smart watch devices, in addition to its existing integration with Alexa and OK Google, the company said. The smart watch integration is also available for the fifth generation Honda City petrol and diesel models.

The new model also comes with a three-year unlimited kilometers warranty as standard. The customers can also opt for extended warranty up to five years and anytime warranty up to 10 years from the date of purchase. The warranty available on the lithium-ion battery will be eight years or 1.60 lakh km (whichever comes first) from the date of purchase, the company added.