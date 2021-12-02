Honda sets up plant to provide battery-sharing service

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Honda Power Pack Energy India, Honda’s new subsidiary for battery sharing service, on Thursday said it has been established in India to offer battery sharing service for small mobility, which will accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles (EVs).
Honda’s battery “Mobile Power Pack e:” will be made in India, the company said in a statement.
The company has invested ₹135 crore and will be involved in solving three issues of EVs — limited range, long charging time, and high cost of batteries. It is planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru, and expand the operations in other cities in a phased manner, it said.
“Honda’s battery sharing service subscribers can avail the services from the nearest battery swapping station located in the city to exchange battery “Honda Mobile Power Pack e:”, Honda’s all-new portable and swappable batteries, with fully charged ones. By this convenient service, drivers need not wait for charging and can get back on the road in marginal time,” the company said.
In addition to offering battery sharing service, the company will closely work with multiple vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for interface.
By expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience, it said.
“By utilising batteries made in India and accelerating electrification of small mobility, Honda Power Pack Energy India seeks to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to the carbon neutrality in India,” it added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...