Honda two-wheeler sales head Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales and Marketing, has resigned from the company, but will continue his services till next month.

He has been a part of HMSI since its inception and contributed to many critical functions for more than two decades, the company said in a statement.

He was elevated to the Board of Directors in 2020 and was responsible for Sales and Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand and Communication along with the new vertical of Premium Motorcycle Business.

“Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been a part of HMSI ever since its inception and has made invaluable contribution in expanding and accelerating our business while leading several critical functions in the company. He has cited personal reasons for his decision, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,”Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

There have been some key exits from the company in the last few months. Shekhar MC, who has general manager, finished vehicles logistics, left HMSI to join Ola Electric Mobility in February.

According to sources, apart from Guleria, Pradeep Pandey, who is Senior Vice-President (customer services), has also put it his papers.