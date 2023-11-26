The hospitality industry is experiencing a resplendent revival, propelled by a notable surge in weddings and related events. Post-pandemic celebrations are echoing through the sector, manifesting a profound shift in preferences and practices, outlining a vibrant tapestry of evolving traditions. The latest estimates from CAIT project a substantial increase, with approximately 38 lakh weddings expected to be solemnized this season, compared to 32 lakh weddings in the same period last year.

Jaideep Dang, Managing Director of Hotels and Hospitality Group at JLL, observes a broader trend, noting, ““As witnessed in Q3 2023, the hotels sector continues to display strong growth in performance, majorly driven by growth in ADRs.”“ This robust growth trajectory, fueled by weddings and the upcoming winter holidays, underlines the industry’s adaptability and enduring appeal from a business standpoint.

Monisha Dewan, VP Sales & Distribution – South Asia at Marriott International, provides a quantitative perspective on this growth, stating, ““Weddings and wedding-related events have seen a surge in 2023, with an annual average growth of approximately 30 per cent, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue in 2024.”“ This notable surge, coupled with its economic impact, positions the hospitality sector as a resilient and strategic player in the business landscape.

In a quantifiable measure of this celebratory surge, CAIT’s estimates forecast a substantial economic impact. The projections indicate that weddings this season are expected to generate business worth ₹4.74 lakh crore across goods and services, marking a significant increase from ₹3.75 lakh crore last year. This data not only accentuates the evolving dynamics of wedding celebrations but also underscores the substantial economic contribution of the hospitality sector in a business news context.

Vikramjit Singh, President of Lemon Tree Hotels, underscores this shift, stating, ““Post-pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the number of weddings and related events.”“ Beyond being a numerical uptick, this trend signifies a strategic shift in consumer behavior within the industry.

An evident trend in this resurgence is the preference for more intimate gatherings, particularly in Tier-1 cities. Singh elucidates that couples and families are opting for smaller, personalized celebrations. This departure from the traditional grandeur of 500+ guest weddings is driven by a pragmatic choice, with events now catering to a more modest guest list of 200-300 individuals.

Simultaneously, the economic potential of destination weddings is coming to the fore. Cities such as Udaipur, a renowned destination for weddings, are witnessing a steady influx of tourists seeking the ideal backdrop for their special day. Somesh Agarwal, MD of Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa in Udaipur, notes the strategic appeal of these locations, stating, ““We host around 100 weddings a year, from big fat to intimate weddings and ceremonies.” This trend not only reflects a demand for unique settings but also positions these destinations as lucrative business avenues for the hospitality sector.

Hotels are capitalizing on this surge by establishing dedicated teams to curate weddings. This strategic move not only enhances the overall guest experience but also generates additional revenue streams. The impact extends beyond hotel premises, providing a significant boost to allied sectors.

According to the CAIT report, the estimates include five per cent on banquet hall, hotels & other marriage venues, five per cent on event management, 12 per cent on tent decoration, 10 per cent on catering services, four per cent on flower decoration, three per cent on travels & cab services, two per cent on photo & video shoots, three per cent on orchestra, band etc, three per cent on lights & sound, and balance three per cent.