Accovet, a home-grown business consultancy and a public limited company, has been creating ripples in the trade and industry circles in Kerala as it completes three years of operations.

It has managed to enlist a clientele work of more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and enterprises during this period, says Arundas Haridas, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Accovet Business Consultancy.

Haridas, who is pursuing chartered accountancy, teamed up with fellow students in 2019 to set up the consultancy in a 3,000 sq ft rented space in Thiruvananthapuram. But one year down the line, the company ran into the Covid-induced shutdown.

However, that didn’t stop the Accovet team as they went on to make a virtue out of adversity by tapping big time into cloud technology and seamlessly switching to work-from-home mode. It was not only able to maintain growth, but also outperformed pre-Covid levels.

Cloud nine with cloud tech

Among the services offered are assistance with start-up and registration, bookkeeping and advisory, audit and assurance, and taxation.

The Accovet team includes chartered accountants, company secretaries, cost and management accountants and legal officers, among others.

Accovet has earned its spurs to act as a strategic advisor or a consultant partner with aspiring enterprises, Haridas says.

“We can handhold clients through various stages from start-up registration to creating a business project plan, business budget, auditing, tax-related services and more,” he adds.

Scholarships on offer

Haridas also mentions that they have even formed a charitable trust called Accovet Foundation.

“It is focused on providing sponsorship for higher education to deserving students and ensuring that they are gainfully employed,” he says. “More than 100 students have been trained.”

Accovet has also managed to offer placements to some of them with companies, mostly SMEs.

The company wants to reboot its office in Ernakulam and has just opened two more in Thrissur and Kozhikode. Going forward, it plans to expand to the rest of South India. “We would like to open offices in Bengaluru and Chennai to start with,” Haridas says.

The fact that Accovet already has clients in Haryana, Delhi, and Kolkata in the North and East seems to drive it to look beyond the State’s borders.

“We want to grow as a national-level player in business consultancy where the Big-4 firms have mostly ruled the roost. This would hopefully help fuel our plans to look even beyond our shores to Dubai or the UAE from where we’ve already received feelers from entities after being referred by our clients here,” Haridas notes.

