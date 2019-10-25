How you can get paid double at TCS

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
IT services companies are not typically known for their fat pay packages. That leaves them scrambling for the smartest engineers since product companies like Google and Microsoft end up absorbing top talent with their fat offers.
But India’s largest IT services firm TCS is now willing to pay double the normal fresher salary if you prove yourself to be a ‘hot talent’ that can help the company leapfrog into the digital future. Here’s all you need to know about what ‘hot talent’ means:
The objective of the Hot Talent test (also called the ‘Digital test’) is to identify High-Talent freshers who can take on the more challenging assignments in TCS’ growth and transformation initiatives. The test is tougher, identifies higher-order talent and is typically conducted subsequent to the TCS National Qualifier Ninja test. The selection process also includes a higher-order panel interaction.
The selection process is gamified across ‘levels’. Toppers from TNQT are given a chance at the Hot Talent/Digital Test. Toppers are identified through multiple lenses, not just straightforward scores. Toppers from TCS’ contest-based drives are also selected into the Hot Talent pool.
The Hot Talent test has already been extended to recent joiners in TCS in a democratised model, following a similar selection format as the Digital Test for freshers
The selection process evaluates higher-order skills in the areas of innate aptitude, programming logic, hands-on coding skills and expertise in top digital areas such as cyber-security, digital infrastructure, software automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and engineering. TCS also look at traits such as (a) passion to explore technology (b) industry awareness and participation, (c) design / creative skills and (d) the ability to articulate one’s point of view / create one’s personal brand – skills that are extremely critical for growth and transformation initiatives.
