HPCL shares climb over 8% on manifold rise in Q4 profit

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday jumped over 8 per cent after the company reported its March quarter net profit soaring manifold.

It rallied 8.14 per cent to ₹288.15 — its 52-week high — on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 8.22 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹288.30.

HPCL on Thursday reported its March quarter net profit soaring to ₹3,018 crore on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margins.

The company had a net profit of ₹27 crore in January-March 2020.

“Enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favourable exchange rate variations,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director MK Surana told reporters.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal year (April to March), HPCL posted a record net profit of ₹10,664 crore compared to ₹2,637 crore for the previous year.