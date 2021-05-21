Companies

HPCL shares climb over 8% on manifold rise in Q4 profit

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2021

The oil major’s March quarter net profit soared to ₹3,018 crore on inventory gains and rise in refining margins, from ₹27 crore in the corresponding period previous year

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday jumped over 8 per cent after the company reported its March quarter net profit soaring manifold.

It rallied 8.14 per cent to ₹288.15 — its 52-week high — on the BSE.

Also read: Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

On the NSE, it jumped 8.22 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹288.30.

HPCL on Thursday reported its March quarter net profit soaring to ₹3,018 crore on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margins.

The company had a net profit of ₹27 crore in January-March 2020.

“Enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favourable exchange rate variations,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director MK Surana told reporters.

Also read: PESB picks Arun Kumar Singh as next CMD of BPCL

For the full 2020-21 fiscal year (April to March), HPCL posted a record net profit of ₹10,664 crore compared to ₹2,637 crore for the previous year.

Published on May 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.