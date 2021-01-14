HUL board to consider Q3 results on January 27

Hindustan Unilever Ltd will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors January 27 through audio-visual means, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

"We shall intimate the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results to the Exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the Press as required under Listing Regulations, 2015. Also note that pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, 2015, a presentation to analysts/investors on financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2020 shall be made on the same day after the meeting, " HUL said in a statement.