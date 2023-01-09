Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest passenger vehicle maker in India, has commenced bookings for the new Grand i10 NIOS, offered with a host of new features targeting young buyers.

Prospective buyers can now book the new Grand i10 NIOS for ₹11,000 at Hyundai dealerships across India or on their portal, according to a statement.

The new Grand i10 NIOS will sport four airbags (dual front + side) and optional 6 airbags and also include new features such as LED tail lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, highline, cruise control, electronic stability control and hill start assist control, among others, said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL.

Launched in August, the Grand i10 NIOS has become a volume driver for Hyundai in the hatchback segment.

The new Grand i10 NIOS will offer three powertrain options that include - 1.2L Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission; 1.2L Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2L Kappa petrol + CNG with 5-speed manual transmission. It will be available in 6 colours.