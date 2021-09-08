Hyundai Construction Equipment expands product portfolio

Hyundai Construction Equipment, which launched its Global Series of Excavator in January, launched three special attachments — Quick Coupler-HQC220, Clamshell- HCB220, Orange Grapple – HGB220 — and expanded its mining portfolio with the launch of HX380L excavator.

The launch event at Chakan, Pune saw overwhelming support from key customers and dealers. The 38-tonne HX380L is specially designed for mining of marble and granite and heavy duty quarry work.

A total of 10 excavator models were displayed ranging from 8-50 tonne with attachments like rock breakers, buckets and the newly launched special attachments.