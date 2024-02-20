Hyundai Motor India (HMIL’s) mid-sports utility vehicle (SUV) Creta leads the market between April 2023 and January this year, leaving behind several competitors such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Hyryder.

The company sold a total of 1,31,039 units of the Creta during the April-January period, followed by Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara with 98,935 units and Kia Seltos at 86,246 units, data obtained from industry sources said.

The nearest competitors are Toyota Hyryder with 37,350 units during the period in review, followed by Honda Cars India Elevate which sold 27,181 units. Surprisingly, the Honda Elevate which entered the market only in August surpassed the sales numbers of existing mid-SUVs in the market such as Skoda Kushaq (20,965 units) and Volkswagen Taigun (17,611 units) during this period.

“For the past eight years, Hyundai Creta has continuously evolved and remained the bestselling mid-size SUV in India, with one Creta sold every five minutes, thus democratising SUVs for India. Over the years the competition has increased and this segment remains the most competitive segment in the industry but Creta still rules the segment, and we are confident that it will continue its leadership position in future too,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motors India, told businessline.

‘Undisputed, ultimate’

The company has recorded a cumulative sales of over 10-lakh units of Creta in the domestic market and over 2.80 lakh units in the export market, strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’, he said.

“The recently launched new Hyundai Creta too has received an overwhelming customer response and crossed 65,000 bookings since announcement...We are confident that the new Creta will continue to fulfil the dreams of those seeking a contemporary and adventurous SUV, remaining Undisputed, Ultimate,” Garg added.

Launched first in 2015, Hyundai Creta has been a big hit in the Indian car market for its bold design, performance, cutting-edge technology, segment-defining safety and a host of comfort and convenience features that have consistently outperformed the industry benchmarks, the company said.

“Hyundai Creta as a brand will always enjoy the first-mover advantage and in last year the product availability added to the sparkling numbers. Also, Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the leading products in the segment. Hyundai dealer network reach, feature packed offering and demand for SUV drove Hyundai Creta volumes in FY24,” Puneet Gupta, Director at S&P Global Mobility, told businessline.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) latest data, the total wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of utility vehicles (including mid SUV) grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to 20,20,396 units in April-January 2023-24, compared with 16,18,920 units in the corresponding period last fiscal year.