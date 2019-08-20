Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s Smart Mobility Solutions Company and the largest exporter on Tuesday launched the all-new Grand i10 Nios priced between Rs.5 lakh and Rs.8 lakh (ex-showroom, across India).

It will be available in both petrol (1.2-Litre, BS-VI) and diesel 1.2-Litre. While the petrol variant is priced between Rs.5 lakh and Rs.7.14 lakh, the diesel variant is priced at Rs.6.70 lakh to Rs.8 lakh. Both the variants are also available in automatic transmission option, a first in the segment, the company said.

The all new Grand i10 Nios has been designed to offer bold and stylish design, premium and spacious cabin, advanced powertrain options, smart and innovative technology and complete peace of mind for young urban progressive Indian customers, it said.

Speaking at the launch SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said, “The all-new Grand i10 Nios is Made-in-India Made-for-the-World Product. The Indian Market is key and axis point of Hyundai's global growth plan. The third generation all new Grand i10 Nios is our third consecutive launch in India of highly successful i10 brand. The launch of all-new Grand i10 Nios will stand for our commitment to the Indian market and fulfill our promise of creating a happy life for our customers.”

"Nios means More, and the all-new Grand i10 Nios is expression of our commitment to always offer More to our customers in value engineering and best quality along with first and best-in-segment features", he added.

The company has spent around Rs.1,000 crore to develop the all new car, which depicts the persona of the 'Athletic Millennial' offering more value, more features, more space, more comfort and safety, it said.

The all new Grand i10 Nios, is created on a new paradigm ensuring to maximise customers’ emotional values in the perfect harmony with the four elements of Hyundai Design Identity: ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, such as Proportion, Architecture, Styling and Technology, the company said.

Some of the features of the new car include Boomerang Shaped LED DRL’s, Projector Headlamps, Glossy Black Radiator Grille, Sweeping Headlamp Design, Projector fog lamps (First-in-Segment), Rear Chrome Garnish (First-in-Segment), Chrome Outside Door handles (First-in-Segment), Integrated Roof Rails (First-in-Segment), Shark fin antenna (First-in-Segment) and Air Curtains (Best-in-Segment).

In test conditions, the petrol variant would give a mileage of 20.5 (AMT) and 20.7 (MT). The diesel variant would have a mileage 26.2 (both AMT and MT).