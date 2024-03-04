IBM announced the expansion of IBM technology expert labs capacity in India, focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity.

Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the IBM technology expert labs is a team of technical experts who will advise, architect, and deploy outcome-based client engagements that deliver value (or real ROI) while minimising implementation risks.

Businesses across the world are adopting technologies like AI and generative AI at an accelerated rate to deliver these solutions successfully. It is critical to have the right skill sets and talent to integrate new technologies into their existing IT landscape/ business processes, the company noted.

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Labs and Ecosystem, said, “Co-located with IBM Product Development teams in Bengaluru and Kochi, the Technology Expert Labs will have first-in-line access to product insights, features, and solutions, benefiting IBM clients and partners in India and globally. The team has already contributed to successful client engagements across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & North America and are scaling further.”

According to the recently conducted Global AI Adoption Index 2023 by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, 33 per cent of the surveyed companies report that limited AI skills and expertise are hindering successful AI adoption and 22 per cent say that AI projects are too difficult to integrate and scale. In addition, 35 per cent also say that lack of skills for implementation is a big inhibitor for adopting generative AI.

Deep expertise and global experience of technology expert labs will augment and accelerate technology adoption for clients worldwide as the India centre looks to build capacity and competency in generative AI, data and AI, automation, sustainability, security, cloud, and zSoftware, said the company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit