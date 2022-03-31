iD Fresh Food launches new campaign offering live-streaming from Bengaluru factory

iD Fresh Food has launched a new campaign offering live-streaming from its batter factory located in Bengaluru to consumers. The five-day long campaign also marks the first anniversary celebration of iD’s fully-automated factory called as Giant Home Kitchen spread across 80,000 sq.ft and can produce upto 1.2 lakh kg batter in a day.

“Viewers can access live feeds of the making of idly & dosa batter, from all areas within the factory – the raw material feeding area, urad dal feeding zone, fenugreek feeding zone, water fixing zone, grinding zone, batter ready zone, packing zone, chiller entry point & chiller exit point,” it added. The live feed is available on the company’s website from 10 am to 5 pm till April 3.

P.C. Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “At iD, trust is at the heart of everything we do. Our products are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients. We have been receiving a lot of requests from our consumers wanting to visit our factory, but given the pandemic scenario, we didn’t want to risk their safety at any cost. That’s when we decided to take our Giant Home Kitchen to where they’re and give them a real-time peek from the comforts of their homes instead of them having to travel all the way.”

‘TranspaenSee’ campaign

The company said it plans to make this campaign called TranspaenSee an annual campaign starting every March on World Idly Day. In FY 2021-22, the company said it clocked Rs 410 crore, with its flagship idly & dosa batter accounting for nearly 33 per cent of the sales. The plant in Bangalore was set up, with a investment of nearly ₹40 crore, to address the growing market demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) traditional foods.

Rahul Gandhi, CMO, iD Fresh Food, added, “By offering a window into the workings of our world-class manufacturing facility and processes, iD is demonstrating exemplary transparency. At iD, we have complete control over our manufacturing processes and end-to-end supply chain. TransparenSee is inspired by the open kitchen concept. In many ways, it’s a natural extension of the trust campaign that the brand has been spearheading over the last four years.”