IFA Fund invests $4 million in Telluris Biotech India

The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund) has committed investment up to $4 million for a minority holding in Hyderabad-based Telluris Biotech India Private Limited.

Telluris Biotech is focused on bringing to market environment-sensitive biological control products for the plant root knot and cyst nematode related disease complexes. The proprietary biological and bio-molecular products have potential to provide significant savings to crop growers, says Venu Polineni, its founder. “Our extensive research based solutions will result in the farmers efforts to protect their crops and enhance yield significantly,” he added.

The investment in Telluris is a contribution towards sustainable agriculture with science-based solutions that can provide true health and environment benefit to growers, said Krishna Kumar, Chairman of Sathguru Catalyser Advisors, the asset management company of IFA Fund.

IFA Fund is an India-focused investment Fund sponsored by Sathguru Management Consultants, Hyderabad. It invests in innovation-driven growth ventures with the potential to transform farm produce and market-ready food products.