IHCL’s Ama Stays & Trails signs 13 new bungalows

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 13 new amã Stays & Trails bungalows. With this, the brand is stepping into four new destinations – Chandigarh, Gurugram, Kanha and Kochi. It is also adding another bungalow in Lonavala.

Speaking on the announcement, Sarabjeet Singh, Head – amã Stays & Trails, said, “IHCL is steadily increasing the expansion momentum of amã Stays & Trails. The company, with its expansive footprint across India, provides a platform for a successful partnership with home owners. We are delighted with the interest shown by them in this brand. Also, with amã Stays & Trails, our guests can explore many more destinations.”

Amã Stays & Trails is a group of heritage bungalows, guesthouses and villas at unique locations across the country. Each homestay showcases the local culture and heritage of the destination through authentic and immersive experiences.

From British colonial-style villas to Portuguese cottages, homes inspired by traditional Kerala architecture as well as contemporary homestays, each bungalow has a unique design. The brand has a portfolio of 72 bungalows and villas with 32 under development.