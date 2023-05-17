IKEA India has partnered with HDFC to launch a consumer financing scheme offering EMI options ranging from 3 to 30 months, with a mix of no-cost (0 per cent) and low-cost (up to 10 per cent).

With an EMI-based financing option, the company would be able to help customers purchase furniture and home decor products in installments without facing any financial challenges. According to IKEA, the financing option will accommodate all kinds of home furnishing needs.

The customers must provide their KYC information to the HDFC bank agent at the IKEA stores for financing option. This new financing option will be available at all IKEA stores starting May 6, 2023, and will be available online soon. Customers can choose the options that best suits their needs and pay with easy EMIs.

“We are happy to partner with HDFC Bank to provide an easy financing option for our customers. We understand that buying furniture can be a significant investment, and our aim is to make it affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Elena Pogosova, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India.

Earlier this year, the company announced lower prices for products across categories, including storage and organise furniture, storage solutions, living room seating, bedroom furniture, office storage, kitchen accessories, children’s storage, etc. This is a long-term initiative for IKEA to strengthen its affordability agenda. Additionally, IKEA is also offering a 5-year limited warranty for frames and sofa cushions, armchairs, sleeper sofas, and ottomans.