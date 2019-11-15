IKEA to launch limited-edition collection targeted at young people

IKEA, the multichannel home furnishing retailer, is set to unveil Markerad, a limited-edition collection targeted at young people, on November 19.

It comprises affordable yet well-designed home furnishing products that promise not to break the bank!

IKEA collaborated with the cross-disciplinary creative, Virgil Abloh, who combines high culture references with street cred to add value to both parties.

What is Markerad all about? It is a collection of unique, innovative and inspiring furnishings and decorations, which are all conceptual collector’s pieces, as well as functional and commercial home items for everyone. The ethos of the collection is to add an artful quality to these functional objects.

Mia Olsson, Country Communication & Interiors Manager for IKEA India explains, “Starting your first home, developing your own space, can be both exciting and challenging. Temporary housing, small spaces, thin wallets, but still with a longing to express yourself through beautiful objects and design. This reality for many young people made us curious to explore the first home and how to make it inexpensive and fashionable.”

The collection features statement pieces for the home: daybeds, tables, chairs, mirrors, lighting, bed textiles, cabinets and accessories. He finds inspiration from many different genres and epochs – from the Swedish folkloristic pinnstol, to Scandinavian modernism, French Dadaism and today’s contemporary art and fashion scene.