Income-tax department conducts search operations at Astral Ltd

Ahmedabad-based plumbing and drainage systems company Astral Ltd has disclosed to the stock exchanges that a search operation was carried out by the Income Tax Department at various locations of the company during November 23-27.

"Further, we inform that during the search operations, as a responsible company all concerned employees/ staff extended their full co-operation to the income tax officials and provided all the required information/ documents. We do not foresee any material impact on the company’s current or future business plans," the company said

"Further, as an organisation, Astral continues to conform to the highest standards of corporate governance. This clarification is being provided to the stock exchanges in order to put to rest any speculative or baseless information circulating without the endorsement of the company," it added.