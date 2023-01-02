India accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program, has launched i3 Launchpad, a program to nurture and co-innovate with the start-up ecosystem in India.

This has been developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys.

The objective of the i3 Launchpad is to support a community of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to create brands that can have a global impact.

It is designed to help start-ups accelerate their success by leveraging mentorship, resources, and opportunities from Infosys Finacle, ICICI Bank, and India Accelerator (IA).

The program is open to start-ups across all industries and will onboard two cohorts a year, with a target of 12-18 start-ups in each cohort.

Sectors in focus for the first cohort include fintech, enterprise tech and SaaS, proptech, wealthtech, sustainability and greentech, and insurtech. Founders can join a mix of remote and in-person group learning sessions.

Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner, India Accelerator, said, “Lack of guidance is one of the primary reasons why so many start-ups fail or are not able to carry out sustainable business for a longer period. Joining hands with Infosys Finacle and ICICI Bank will further add to our expertise. The i3 Launchpad program leverages the experience and strengths of India Accelerator, ICICI Bank, and Infosys Finacle in a structured manner to create meaningful and high-growth startups”.

Sajit Vijayakumar, SVP and COO, Infosys Finacle, said, “India has taken global leadership in fintech innovation. Yet, there is so much more to achieve to unlock the country’s full potential. As the preferred technology partner to over 60 per cent of Indian financial institutions, we are constantly working with industry participants to Inspire Better Banking. This program is yet another important initiative in this pursuit. The collaboration will aim to help fintech start-ups fast-track their growth and impact.”

Balaji VV, Chief Technology Officer, ICICI Bank, said, “Digital initiatives have always been a part of ICICI Bank’s philosophy since its inception. We continue to look for opportunities to collaborate with start-ups to foster innovation and add value to all our stakeholders. It will be a delight to witness start-ups with innovative ideas making a positive impact on the startup-ecosystem through the i3 Launchpad program”.

