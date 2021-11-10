Indian online pharmacy PharmEasy files for IPO of up to $842 mn

Indian digital healthcare platform PharmEasy filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday of up to 62.50 billion rupees ($842.43 million), becoming the latest start-up in the country to pursue a domestic stock listing.

API Holdings Ltd, PharmEasy's parent, may also consider a further issue of equity shares via a private placement of up to 12.50 billion rupees, the company said in its draft red herring prospectus.