Indian yoga and wellness brand SARVA begins overseas journey with UK venture

SARVA, the Indian yoga and wellness brand with a network of over 90 studios in 30 plus cities pan India, is starting its global expansion with the United Kingdom.
Under an educational and training model based on the foundation of authentic Indian yoga, SARVA will initially start-off with the skill development and training of 20 London based yoga experts who in turn will start SARVA classes in three locations in London.
The specialised 6-module, 200-hour training programme will be curated by renowned yoga and fitness expert Deepika Mehta. The aim of the company that was founded in 2016 by Sarvesh Shashi with the vision of connecting 7 billion breaths, is to train more than 500 yoga experts across the UK in the next 15 months.
Backed by celebrity investors from around the world such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez along with Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, SARVA which has raised $5.5 million to date is a wellness ecosystem built on the foundation of yoga that focusses on the mental, physical and emotional well-being of an individual through two approaches — Physical and Digital.
“SARVA’s London and global foray will be under the licensing model with sustained focus on online, offline yoga and mindfulness training and education. We will receive a one time training fee followed by a monthly royalty. This model for us will be a high gross margin business as it requires zero capex and we will have recurring revenue month-on-month,” Sarvesh Shashi, founder and CEO, SARVA, told BusinessLine. The online and offline yoga training and education programme’s syllabus is based on six core pillars: Hatha, Ashtanga and Vinyasa, with emphasis on balance, detox and deep stretch. Once the company has established its roots with this module in the UK, it will expand similarly in different countries in the next few years.
“This approach will also help us form a very strong community of like-minded yoga practitioners across the world with the same vision, just like Zumba has made this possible in over 120 countries,” said Shashi.
In India, SARVA will continue to expand and plans to reach a count of 100 studios across 30 plus Indian cities by the end of 2019. In Q4 of this calendar year, the company will launch its digital offerings in the mindfulness music, guided meditation and interactive fitness space for the body and the mind.
SARVA offers more than 25 forms of yoga with a range of interesting props, curated dance routines, and other workout options inside its studios.
