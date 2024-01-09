India’s longest sea bridge — the 22-km-long Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour) link — which will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in 20 minutes is set to be launched this week. The bridge, which was under construction since 2018, has witnessed the use of new materials and technology for the first time in India.

The six-lane bridge, which starts at Sewri in South Mumbai crosses Thane Creek and ends at Chirle in Navi Mumbai, has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹17,843 crore.

The bridge is designed for a 100 km/h speed and can operate 70,000 cars daily, including a 16.5 km marine section and a 5.5 km elevated road on land that was constructed utilising advanced Japanese technology. Orthotropic Steel Decks (OSD) that can stand without piers and allow smooth passage of ships were used in bridge construction for the first time in the country. Close to 70 OSDs were used, of which, a few were assembled onshore at the Sewri project site, shipped to mid-sea, and installed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Further, an 8.5 km long noise barrier has been installed to shield the flamingos from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link traffic.

“The fuel consumption of vehicles can be drastically reduced, which is a major tactical move towards preserving the environment and natural resources. Also, the intuitive placement of interchanges at strategic locations allows Atal Setu to elevate connectivity between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Goa, and Pune on a grander scale. Moreover, the Atal Setu will be a strong catalyst for the much-awaited developments in the third Mumbai. So, a consistent uprising in business opportunities and economic growth in the surrounding regions can be one of the many positive outcomes of Atal Setu’s proud existence. Atal Setu will be a huge contributor to the steady escalation of the MMR’s humongous share in our nation’s GDP in the forthcoming years,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Indian conglomerate Larsen &Toubro (L&T), which was involved in the construction of the bridges for the trans harbour link, said a 3.5-metre view barrier on top of a 1.5-metre guard wall was installed on the bridge to shield Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) from the public view. A 2.1-metre high noise barrier on top of a one-meter high guard wall was installed on either side of the bridges at Sewri-end.

“The MTHL stands as a beacon of collaboration, a testament to the combined efforts of countless engineers, labourers, and visionaries. We are humbled by the opportunity to play a part in this transformative project. This bridge is not ours alone, but a symbol of Mumbai’s unwavering spirit and India’s march towards progress,” said S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) of L&T.

Atal Setu can withstand earthquakes, high tides and wind pressure and is constructed with distinctive materials including flow-filled epoxy-coated strands that are used for constructing nuclear reactors and provide high corrosion protection, enhanced durability, and high resistance to chloride attacks.

Steep toll

The Maharashtra government has announced ₹250 single-journey toll charges for motorists using the Mumbai Trans Harbour link. The State government will conduct a yearly review of the toll charges.

The MTHL is expected to boost real estate in Navi Mumbai, and will be preferred by firms looking out for cost-effective real estate.

“Completion of MTHL and development around the upcoming airport will transform the real estate landscape of Navi Mumbai. The surrounding area is likely to be developed as an aerocity with top-notch commercial spaces, hotels, retail spaces and amenities. From an investor perspective, residential prices are likely to accelerate in Navi Mumbai, especially in areas such as Uran-Ulwe, Panvel, Dronagiri, Kharghar and Taloja,” said an MMR Infra Report by Collier.

“Property prices are already on the rise, and are expected to increase in the next coming months. Developers from across the country are vying with each other to establish their presence here. Looking at the future growth potential, home buyers and investors to are rushing to invest in properties in Panvel and Navi Mumbai region,” said Sunil Dewali, co-CEO of Andromeda Sales & Distribution Pvt Ltd, parent company of Andromeda Realty Advisors

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit