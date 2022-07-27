India’s Web3 future looks promising: KuCoin Survey

In India, 80 percent of Web3 professionals are under the age of 30, compared to 59 percent globally, according to the latest report by KuCoin, a worldwide cryptocurrency exchange.

“Web3 has been one of the most trending terms in the 2022 tech world and it will be the next iteration of the internet based on blockchain technology. With Web3 being a strategic focus, KuCoin conducted this global survey to understand how people think about Web3 as a career option. The survey reveals the bright Web3 future in India with interests from a diversified talent pool,” said Johnny Lyu, CEO, KuCoin,

Benefits

The report states that 72 per cent of Web3 professionals in India are satisfied with their careers and acknowledge the industry’s benefits such as room for growth, innovation, and improved welfare. Additionally, 60 per cent of the surveyed users without prior Web3 exposure were found to be motivated to explore the industry because of professional growth and a better salary package.

In India, cryptocurrency, metaverse, and NFT (non-fungible tokens) are the most popular and desired fields for a Web3 career, said the release. The report flagged the shortage of women-led communities, educational resources, and the stress of fast-paced industry as key challenges for Indian women to work or invest in Web3.

Fewer women

Medha B Dey Roy, Head of Branding, KuCoin India, said: “We noticed that there are fewer women-led Web3 communities as compared to male. The survey also shows that many women are hesitant to engage in Web3 due to perceived limited access to related educational resources and potential stress from the fast-paced industry.”

KuCoin announced the findings of its global survey report, “Journey into Web3”. The survey unveils details about India’s promising talent pool with the potential to lead the world in the Web3 space.