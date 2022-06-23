Indus Life Sciences forays into D2C wellness and beauty space

Chennai-headquartered Indus Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical and consumer products exporter, on Thursday announced its foray into the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) wellness and beauty e-commerce space with the launch of a new brand ‘The Co Being’.

Established in 2000, Indus Life Sciences exports pharmaceutical products and FMCG products to many countries especially in the African region.

In an event to announce the launch of the new brand, Mani Krishnamurthy, MD, Indus Groups, said the new business vertical (beauty and wellness) offers immense opportunity to reach out to consumers directly at their doorstep and will help focus on the domestic market.

He also added that the increasing number of lifestyle disorders and the post-pandemic change in consumer behaviour offer scope for growth and expansion in this industry.

Specific consumer segments

The Co Being will have three sub-brands namely Sigoori (general wellness), Minaya (intimate wellness) and Krinka (beauty products) with each catering to the needs of the respective consumer segments.

V Ravichandran, Director, Indus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, said starting with just one product export to one country (Ghana) in 2001, Indus has grown its exports to over 40 countries with 650 product registrations and has reached a turnover of ₹200 crore.

He added that the company will aim to increase its exports to 100 countries and expand its product portfolio to 1,000 products in the next 2-3 years. “We are aiming to increase our turnover to ₹500 in next 3-4 years,” Ravichandran said.