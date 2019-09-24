Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best ‘regarded’ cos list

Rubber hit, too
As many as 17 Indian companies, including Infosys, TCS and HDFC, have been named in the list of World’s Best Regarded Companies compiled by Forbes.
IT major Infosys has been ranked third in the list of World’s Best Regarded Companies, along with global payments technology company Visa and Italian car-maker Ferrari on the first and second position, respectively.
Infosys jumped to the third spot from 31st position in 2018.
“Infosys’ leading position headlined an Asian invasion in the rankings,” Forbes said.
The other top ten companies in the list for 2019 are Netflix at the 4th position, followed by PayPal (5), Microsoft (6), Walt Disney (7), Toyota Motor (8), Mastercard (9), Costco Wholesale (10).
Indian companies Tata Consultancy Services (22nd position) and Tata Motors (31) featured among the top 50 in the coveted list.
Other Indian companies in the list include Tata Steel (105), Larsen & Toubro (115), Mahindra & Mahindra (117), HDFC (135), Bajaj Finserv (143), Piramal Enterprises (149), Steel Authority of India (153), HCL Technologies (155), Hindalco Industries (157), Wipro (168), HDFC Bank (204), Sun Pharma Industries (217), General Insurance Corporation Of India (224), ITC (231) and Asian Paints (248).
The US dominated the list as it is home to 59 of the 250 companies in the list. The next three most-represented countries are Japan, China and India.
Japan, China and India together house 82 companies on the list, up from 63 last year. “In all, nearly half of the 250 best-regarded companies are based in Asia, making it the most dominant continent,” Forbes said.
Forbes partnered with Statista to cull our annual list of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses ranked based on trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services and how they fare as employers.
To gather data, Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.
