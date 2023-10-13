Infosys has announced a five-year extension of its joint venture collaboration with Temasek

The extension underlines the shared objective of creating impactful digital transformation and investing in digital talent in Singapore, a statement said, announcing that Infosys and Temasek have extended the digital services joint venture for a period of five years.

Infosys Compaz - Infosys-Temasek joint venture company - has collaborated with large corporations in Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys, leveraging deep technology expertise across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital, artificial intelligence and automation, among others.

Nitin Paranjpe is additional and independent director

Meanwhile, Infosys in a filing said that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, its Board approved the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe as an additional and independent director effective January 1, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit