InMobi, a provider of marketing and monetisation technologies, has acquired Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform (CMP) designed to help publishers align with the changing global privacy regulations, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition reinforces InMobi’s commitment to bolstering its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, empowering them to navigate the dynamic and intricate privacy landscape, said the company.

Quantcast Choice supports more than 500 Google-certified, 800 IAB-approved vendors, and non-certified vendors specific to publishers’ needs. This inclusive approach helps publishers increase monetisation, higher fill rates, and sometimes up to a 35 per cent boost in eCPMs in certain regions.

As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform’s free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this promise to both existing and new customers.

“InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers alike navigate the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising.

The addition of a CMP aligns with InMobi’s commitment to delivering comprehensive publisher monetisation solutions. InMobi plans to seamlessly integrate the CMP within its extensive publisher SDK offering, delivering improved data governance, easy consent management, and heightened privacy control, thereby ensuring full compliance with global privacy regulations and fostering trust with their audiences, said the company.

The transition of Quantcast Choice customers to InMobi’s offering is set to begin in the coming months, with the launch of the new publisher offering expected in the early fall.