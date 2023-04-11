InMobi-owned consumer internet company Glance is eyeing expansion in the US and Latin America markets in 2023, Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi told businessline.

“We are present in India, Indonesia and a few other markets in Southeast Asia. Now, we are looking to go west at some point of time in 2023 and enter markets like the US, Latin America and so on,” Agarwal added.

Glance offers users a constant stream of content on their mobile lock screens. This content is curated by the company’s in-house team and ranges across genres like sports, gaming news, entertainment etc.

“We are completely curated when it comes to content. Given that Glance is sitting on the lock screen, we cannot let anything come on the lock screen which has not been curated and thoroughly approved. We have very strict guidelines on what comes on the lock screen,” said Agarwal.

Curated content

Along with the curated content, Glance is also an attractive destination for advertisers who sponsor ads about movie premiers, and new app launch. Agarwal noted that app installs are a big part of the advertisements that Glance do. “Almost 30-40 per cent of the advertisements on Glance are actually through app installs. We have almost 50-60 advertisers who work with us just for app install and they have been running with us for about two years,” she added.

In terms of customer demographic, Agarwal said that about 60 per cent of its users come from tier 1 cities and remaining 35-40 per cent are from tier 2, 3 cities. Further, almost 30-35 per cent of Glance users consume content in vernacular languages and the company has seen the vernacular consumption go up every quarter.

Currently, most of Glance’s news content is available in vernacular languages but shopping and gaming continues to be in English. Glance is working on bringing more experiences in vernacular languages, Agarwal added.