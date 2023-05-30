Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a business vertical of NTPC Limited. The project will be executed in Gujarat. With this, the total orders from NTPC stood at 550MW to Inox Wind.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind said the company aims at cultivating a long-term partnership with NTPC. He further added that as part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install existing and new technology state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Generators. In addition, Inox Wind will look over operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project.

Inox Wind provides wind power solutions. The Company manufactures and distributes wind turbine generator components, such as nacelles, hubs, rotor blade sets, and tubular towers, as well as offers wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, and operations and maintenance of wind power projects. Inox Wind serves customers in India.