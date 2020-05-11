Inox Wind signs agreement with Continuum Power to set up 250 MW of wind power project

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Pvt Ltd, part of Continuum Wind Energy group, to set up 250 MW of wind power projects.
Under the contract, Inox Wind will supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW). This will comprise a mix of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) and 3 MW (145 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 120 metre hub height) turbines, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Post receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the project comprising 126 MW, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the third quarter of FY 2021 at Dayapar in Gujarat on a turnkey basis.
As part of the turnkey order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.
Common Infrastructure such as 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar, 220 KV Bay at PGCIL Nirona End, 220 KV Transmission Line for 72 km is already ready and the project will be executed on a plug-and-play basis, it added.
At 11.36 AM, Inox Wind share were trading up 4.56 per cent at ₹25.20 on the BSE.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...