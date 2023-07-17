Noida-based Inox Wind, a wind energy solution provider, has received type certification from TUV SUD for its 3 MW wind turbine. The certification confirms that the prototype turbine meets the necessary requirements for serial production and commissioning, as tested according to the globlly recognised standard, IEC 61400-22.

Developed in collaboration with technology partner, AMSC, Inox Wind’s 3 MW turbine features a 100 m tubular tower and a 145 m rotor diameter. The turbine’s compact design results in lower costs of production, transportation, logistics, and installation, providing a competitive edge in the Indian WTG market.

Inox Wind’s CEO, Kailash Tarachandani, expressed the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality wind turbines and the turbine’s potential for optimal energy generation at wind sites worldwide.

