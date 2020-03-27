Inventory pile-up to hit steel cos profit

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The profit of steel companies is expected to be badly hit in March and June quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 21-day nation-wide lockdown. Weak domestic demand will lead to building up of inventories exerting pressure on steel prices.
Though China has reported lesser number of Covid cases in recent weeks, globally, there has been a spike this month. The development will keep seaborne demand muted until the health situation improves. The seaborne hot rolled coil export price offers have plummeted in March for want of buyers. However, most large domestic steel-makers have continued production during lockdown.
Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, ICRA, said the Covid-19 and slowing Chinese demand will affect global steel demand in the near-term.
Growth in Chinese production had kept global steel production growth at 3.4 per cent last year but fall in demand in other geographies is expected to halt the growth globally. Despite a recent increase in export rebates, China’s steel exports are likely to remain low due to the outbreak spreading in other geographies.
In the domestic scenario, the outbreak and nation-wide 21-day lockdown will keep both production and consumption under check in June quarter, he said.
The key demand drivers for domestic steel demand — construction and the infrastructure sectors, besides the automobile and capital goods sectors — continue to witness muted or negative growth, Roy added.
As far as exports are concerned, the rapid spread of the outbreak to countries other than China have disrupted the seaborne steel trade, and the same is likely to fall further amidst the looming uncertainty surrounding global growth.
The rally witnessed in domestic steel prices since last November may come to a halt owing to the pandemic. Domestic HRC prices stood at ₹38,000 a tonne in March.
On the demand outlook, ICRA does not expect a rebound in steel consumption next fiscal. As against a growth of 3.8 per cent in FY20, consumption growth is likely to settle at around 2-3 per cent in FY21, it said.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
On March 28, AD 193, Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by his Praetorian Guards and his throne was ...
“Your turn!” I say to Bins, triumphantly. He’s on the other side of the planet from me. Morning for him, night ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...