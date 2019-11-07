Ipca Laboratories Q2 net up 63.27% at Rs 193.54 cr

Ipca Laboratories on Thursday reported a 63.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.54 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 118.54 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,283.9 crore as against Rs 1,012 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

During the second quarter, revenue of domestic formulations business grew 16 per cent to Rs 543.21 crore as compared to Rs 468.62 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said. Revenue from exports of branded formulations stood at Rs 100.2 crore, while that from generic formulations was at Rs 179.17 crore.

Exports of formulations to institutional buyers stood at Rs 61.46 crore, the company added. Active pharmaceutical ingredients vertical clocked a revenue of Rs 314.37 crore as compared to Rs 225.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 40 per cent, Ipca Labs said.