Companies

Ipca Labs Q3 net profit up 24% to Rs 197.54 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

istock.com/nicolas_

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 24.15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 197.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.11 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,230.99 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,019.48 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Also Read

Ipca Laboratories has rallied sharply. Should you still buy it?

 

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, Ipca Laboratories said. Shares of Ipca Laboratories were trading at Rs 1,270 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.78 per cent over previous close.

Published on February 12, 2020
Quarterly Results
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150 model