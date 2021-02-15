Ircon International declares interim dividend of ₹1.30 a share

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ircon International has declared an interim dividend, and deferred plans to issue bonus shares to the next Board meeting, according to a BSE filing.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 15 had declared an interim dividend at the rate of ₹1.30 per share (65 per cent of the paid-up share capital). The interim dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 onwards.
For the quarter-ended December 2020, Ircon International recorded a net profit of ₹103.14 crore (₹138.43 crore). Operating revenue was up 10 per cent at ₹1,244.46 crore ( up 9.9 per cent against Rs 1132.18 crore in the same time last year, on a standalone basis, according to BSE filing.
Construction activities have been started in full swing and as such there is no shortage of labour (or) supply chain interruption. The company has surpassed the construction activities in Q3FY21 as compared to last year, said an Ircon release.
In the current fiscal, the company has already secured new orders worth ₹3,983 crore. As of December 31, 2020, the total order book stands at ₹32,814 crore.
