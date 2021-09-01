IsGoingOnline raises ₹1.50 crore in Pre-Series A round

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Going ahead with plans to expand its platform and add key product capabilities, IsGoingOnline (IGO) under the Kerala Startup Mission has raised ₹1.5 crore to scale up internationally and enable SMEs to go online.
IGO raised the fund in a Pre-Series A round led by India’s first early-stage micro VC fund Artha Venture Fund, along with participation from Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund and Brookfield Asset Management’s former Managing Partner, Devdatt Shah.
Kerala Startup Mission invites CSR funds from corporates
IGO offers an automated product photography and online listing solution to help MSMEs and other stores to onboard and sell their products online. IGO helps businesses that find it tough to keep the offline models afloat amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and changing consumption patterns.
IGO, previously known as PerfectFit, pivoted its existing 3D scanning business to that of digital cataloguing and online listing. The pandemic period has seen the percentage of small enterprises that pivoted to digital sales channels rise to 53 per cent against 29 per cent before the outbreak of Covid-19, according to a CRISIL study.
Start-up India Showcase Platform draws onboard 104 start-ups from diverse areas
The start-up offers holistic services to set up online operations powered by new technologies (such as artificial intelligence), and to small and medium businesses looking to set up their own marketplace or get listed on third-party websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. In an industry that is growing at 16 per cent annually, IGO connects 400-plus businesses to more than 1,20,000 buyers across the country by leveraging social commerce.
IGO Chief Executive Officer Eobin George said the company was looking for investors who would be holistically involved in its journey and help it in scaling up business. “We are taking our operations to the US, Canada and West Asia. IGO is looking at a market share of 18 per cent by 2023-24,” he added.
IGO, in its nascent stage, clocked a 25 per cent month-on-month growth and its clientele includes Bigbasket, Namdhari, French Terrain and IceBasket. Additionally, it offers value-added services through its studio arm Perfit Studio Network, which helps businesses generate professional-grade photos and videos of their products. Recently, IGO launched its App for sellers that helps create ultra light web stores that can be shared through Whatsapp and social media platforms.
The company, which enables businesses to create online store fronts within 60 minutes, has two patents in the digitisation and display technologies segment.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...