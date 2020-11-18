Isthara Co-Living to double beds by end of fiscal

Coimbatore-based Isthara Co-Living, in which JM Financial Private Equity has a stake, is planning to double the total number of beds to 12,000 by the last quarter of this financial year.

At present, the company has nearly 6,000 beds across Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: JM Financial PE completes ₹40-crore investment in Isthara Parks

The company is also planning to launch 10,000 beds under its student housing brand ‘Loft’ by the end of this calendar year, Isthara Co-Living CEO and Co-Founder Krishna Kumar Vijaiyan said.

Loft grew to over 8,000 beds during the lockdown period from the earlier 700, he added.

The company’s corporate clients include guests who work in Accenture, HSBC, Deloitte, Care Hospitals, AIG Hospitals, KIMS Hospitals, Indigo Airlines, Air India, ICICI Bank and Indian Airlines among others.

ALSO READ: India’s tourism, hospitality sectors need a Covid bailout