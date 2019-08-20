Isuzu launches SUV V-Cross variant at ₹19.99 lakh

Isuzu Motors India on Tuesday launched a limited edition variant of SUV V-Cross, priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The V-Cross Z-Prestige trim comes with a 1.9-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Despite being smaller in displacement, the new 1.9-litre engine is more powerful and fuel efficient, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

The new engine churns out 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, it added.

The variant comes with various safety features, including six airbags and BOS (brake-override system).

The company said it has commenced bookings for the model.