ITC convenes board meet to consider merger of 3 subsidiaries with self

The board of ITC Ltd will consider a proposal for amalgamation of Sunrise Foods Private Ltd, Hobbits International Foods Private Ltd and Sunrise Sheetgrah Private Ltd with the company.

All three are wholly owned subsidiaries of ITC Ltd.

The proposal will be taken up at a meeting convened for Friday, September 4, it said in a notice to the bourses.

Accordingly, “the trading window for purchasing, selling or otherwise dealing in the shares of the Company” has been closed for all employees with immediate effect. The trading window will open 48 hours from the announcement to the Stock Exchanges of the Board’s decision, on the proposal.