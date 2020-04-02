ITC, Domino’s Pizza in tie-up for door delivery of essential commodities

FMCG major ITC Ltd on Thursday said it had entered into a tie-up with Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza chain for doorstep delivery of essential commodities.

This is said to be the first such delivery arrangement between an FMCG major and a QSR chain.

This service will be available first in Bengaluru and then expanded to cities such as Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Combo pack

A combo pack of ITC-owned Aashirvaad atta and spices, including chili, coriander and turmeric powder, will be available for order through the Domino’s app starting today under the ‘Domino’s Essentials’ menu, a release issued jointly by the companies said.

While ITC will provide the items, Domino’s will work at the delivery of products using their ‘Zero Contact Delivery’.

“We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers. This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfil the rising demand for food products such as Aashirvaad atta and spices,” Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive of the foods division at ITC Ltd, said.

Inorganic growth

Meanwhile, the cigarette-to-hotels major said in a BSE filing that it was “always exploring inorganic growth opportunists” that would help expand its offerings portfolio.

“The company, as part of its business strategy, is always exploring inorganic growth opportunities, and enquiries received from market participants are suitably evaluated,” it said.

The clarification came after bourses sought the company’s response over reports about a possible acquisition of Kolkata-based spices-maker Sunrise Foods.

“The company has not entered into any exclusivity agreement for acquisition of Sunrise Foods,” ITC said.

Owned and promoted by Sharmas, Sunrise Foods has factories in Kolkata, Bikaner, Jaipur and Agra . It has considerable presence across eastern and North-East India, apart from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The portfolio expansion is a part of its larger strategy to increase revenue contribution from non-cigarettes businesses.