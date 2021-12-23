ITC launches Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Desserts

Scaling the population peak in India
Expanding its premium cookie portfolio, ITC on Thursday said it has launched Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Desserts aimed at catering to a new consumption occasion segment. With this launch of the dessert-in-a-cookie range, the brand aims to elevate the choco experience “which has been intrinsic to the flagship brand Choco Fills”, it said .
It is a collection of two centre-filled cookies - Choco Chunks and Choco Nut Dipped, it added
The company said that “Dark Fantasy Desserts” strives to be the go-to dessert for the new age consumers and elevate the level of choco cookies available in market.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “The idea of launching Dark Fantasy Desserts stems from our constant endeavour to expand consumption occasions of the brand.”
“India has long been known as a nation with a sweet tooth. With this new offering, we bring to the consumers an exquisite and indulgent dessert experience. In tune with the evolving preferences of new age Indian consumers, this new offering brings more excitement and an elevated appeal to the brand. We are confident that this launch will open up a new segment – Desserts, for Sunfeast and will create even more interesting avenues for us in the cookie domain,” said Shere.
The new range will be available across retail stores and select modern trade stores in the Southern and Western region, and metros along with ITC’s direct-to-consumer platform.
The launch will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign , it added.
