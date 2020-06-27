Jain Farm Fresh launches immunity booster against Covid

In a bid to boost immunity against Covid, Jain Farm Fresh Foods' brand Valley Spice has launched Aayush Kadha. The ingredients of this product are specifically endorsed by the Ayush Ministry among the potential combinations of spices that can help against various airborne viruses by boosting immunity.

Aayush Kadha contains spices like Holy Basil (Tulsi), Dry Ginger (Soonth), Black Pepper (Kali Miri), Cinnamon (Dal Chini) which have unique bioactive compounds that help natural immunity building and health.

Spices play an important role in enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) and maintaining optimum health.

All the ingredients of Aayush Kadha contain bioactive compounds. Cinnamon contains Cinnamaldehyden, which acts as a digestive aid and helps cure cough and cold. Ginger contains Gingerol, which helps relieve allergies, asthma and cold and stimulates blood circulation. Tulsi contains Flavonoids, Saponins, Tannins and Triterpenoids, known for their anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-pyretic and anti-cancer properties. Black pepper contains Piperine, which improves metabolism rate and enhances the bio-availability of therapeutic drugs.

While there is no medicine for Covid as of now, enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an essential role in maintaining optimum health, said the company.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods has one of the largest spice processing facilities in India. Its 24,000 tonnes facility is certified with the National Organic Program for exports to the United States besides the National Program for Organic Production in India and EU Organic for the European Union.

Jain Farm Fresh is working closely with farmers to help them grow high-quality spices with sustainable practices. The spices are then processed in its modern integrated drying, cleaning, sorting, grading and milling plant to ensure the highest purity. Each batch is specially tested for pesticide residue and heavy metals.

Aayush Kadha is available on Amazon and the company’s web store store.jainfarmfresh.com