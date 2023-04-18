Jakson Green on Tuesday said that it is developing a green hydrogen fuelling station at Badarpur in New Delhi for a major power company, which is expected to offset 3.7 tonnes of CO2 per day once operational.

Besides a hydrogen purification system, the firm will set up a battery energy storage system (BESS) backed renewable hybrid power plant within the station, making it a completely self-sustained facility, the company said, a part of Jakson Group, said.

To oversee the entire facility, an advanced integrated control system using cutting-edge digital technology will be put in place.

The fuelling station is expected to produce 260kg of green hydrogen per day at a pressure of 350 bar. The fuel will be utilised to run up to five intercity FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) buses.

Jakson Green CEO & Managing Director Bikesh Ogra said, “Our endeavour to establish India’s largest urban centric green hydrogen refuelling station is another push to steer the nation’s sustainability initiatives. This sets us apart as a pioneering player in green hydrogen, and we remain committed to building infrastructure that promotes hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.”

Earlier this month, the company said that it will establish a methanol synthesis facility for NTPC at Vindhyachal in Madhya Pradesh. Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes, including power generation and transportation.

The methanol synthesis plant will be a part of NTPC’s Vindhyachal Thermal Power plant with a production capacity of 10 tonnes-per-day (TPD). The production unit will convert 20 tonnes per day (TPD) CO2 to 10 TPD Methanol through a catalytic hydrogenation process, utilising CO2 from thermal plant flue gas through a carbon capture unit and green hydrogen produced by electrolysis.

