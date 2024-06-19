Jakson Green said on Wednesday that it will establish the world’s first flue gas CO2 to 4G ethanol project for a power plant.

As the Licensing, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (LEPC) partner, Jakson Green will spearhead the project targeted for operation within two years. The plant has been conceptualised and designed by NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance), the R&D arm of state-run NTPC.

Located in Lara, Chhattisgarh, the project will produce 10 tonnes per day (TPD) 4G ethanol from flue gases, marking a major advancement in the clean energy space, Jakson Green said.

The plant will capture 25 TPD CO2 from flue gases using the latest carbon capture technology by Veolia Carbon Clean, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it added.

Additionally, 3 TPD of green hydrogen will be generated through a 7.5 megawatt (MW) electrolyser. The captured CO2 and generated H2 are combined using advanced microbial fermentation technology from LanzaTech, converting these inputs into 4G ethanol.

The ground-breaking project reinforces the company’s position as a frontrunner in India’s green molecule space. With over 8,500 TPA of green hydrogen and its derivatives production capacity under development across six marquee Power-to-X projects, Jakson Green is uniquely positioned to spearhead India’s clean energy transition and contribute to a sustainable future.

