Japanese ad major ADK acquires Rage Communications

Japanese ad major ADK has announced the acquisition of Chennai-based Rage Communications, an independent agency that specialises in digital experience design and e-commerce solutions. Rage offers a full stack of solutions across CX, CRM, UI/UX and performance marketing solutions for clients around the world. It has offices in India, Australia and Singapore.

Rage serves marquee brands and companies including AMP, Citibank, IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad, JLL, Mastercard, Sephora, Sterling Holidays, Tata Motors, Tata Croma and Unilever. These will join ADK’s global roster of clients.

“This partnership marks our milestone entry into the India and Australia markets – two of the fastest-growing digital markets in the APAC region,” Yasuyuki Katagi, Chief Executive Officer, ADK Global Operations, said, in a press statement. “With Rage, we will immediately gain traction at a brand consultancy level, providing a strong starting point for the further growth in these key markets,” he added.

Agreement terms

The acquisition will see ADK becoming the major shareholder, while Rage’s founders, JRK Rao and Karthik Kumar will remain as minority shareholders.

As part of the agreement, Rage will be rebranded as ADK Rage. Rao will continue to lead as Chief Executive Officer of ADK Rage; and he, along with Kumar, will be working closely with ADK global team to offer integrated solutions to clients, the statement read.

“Our two companies share the same vision in the digital transformation of businesses and their interactions with consumers. It is our hope that our combined strengths will add greater value to our existing clients and reach out to the larger marketing community around the world,” Rage founders JRK Rao and Karthik Kumar, were quoted in the statement.