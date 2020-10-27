Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo launches online store in India

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday launched e-commerce operations in the country in a bid to make the brand accessible pan-India.
The company’s launch of the online store comes at a time when the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital platforms for purchases and payments.
The Japanese fashion retailer entered the Indian market in 2019 through the single brand retail route. Currently it operates four stores in Delhi-NCR and will soon be launching its fifth store.
The company said that this strategic initiative was taken in response to customers’ desire for products to be delivered to their doorstep swiftly in times of cautious mobility and is the first step towards making Uniqlo apparel accessible to customers across India.
Tohomiko Sei, CEO, Uniqlo India, said: “We will be delivering to people in more than 17,000 pin codes across the country With this service customers in India will be provided a convenient shopping experience that will enable them to shop online for high-quality and functional apparel. The service will feature strict quality control measures and contactless deliveries to ensure safety.”
The company said that it will offer its full line-up of over 20,000 items through the online store, including iconic products such as Ultra Light Down jackets, EZY Jeans, HEATTECH, AIRism masks and Fleece jackets among others.
