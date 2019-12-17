Jayesh Sanghrajka to remain Infosys’ deputy CFO

Infosys deputy Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was said to have resigned from his job, has decided to stay back at his current post.

Sources in the company said that Sanghrajka has been given additional responsibilities and he will now work with the Chief Executive Officer’s office and will be involved in merger and acquisitions.

Sanghrajka’s reported resignation a few months ago was around the time when a whistleblower group had in an mail to some of the board directors and the US regulator SEC, had alleged that the CEO Salil Parekh and the CFO Nilanjan Roy were involved in “unethical practices” to boost revenues and profits.